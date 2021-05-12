▶️ Mother of high-risk son ‘really happy’ about vaccine approval for kids 12-15

by Meghan Glova

The pandemic has been tough on 13-year-old Stryder Doescher.

Doescher struggles with epilepsy, Landau-Kleffner Syndrome, and an unknown connective tissue disorder to name a few.

“It’s not even a question of whether it’s going to be causing him something that’s causing lifelong problems,” Angela Doescher, mother said. “But getting COVID will.”

Angela was relieved to find out her son is now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, following the FDA’s emergency use authorization for kids as young as 12.

“I’m really happy,” Angela said. “There’s a lot of controversy and stuff. But for us, we’ve talked to all the doctors, I’ve done the research, there’s no reason. Especially with his medical history.”

Dr. Logan Clausen, Central Oregon Pediatric Associates chief medical officer, says she’s thrilled some of her patients can now get the vaccine as soon as Monday.

“There’s a lot of misunderstanding about COVID in the adolescent population and it can be incredibly severe and life threatening,” Clausen said. “We are seeing increasing rates of teens and 20 year olds being hospitalized here in Central Oregon, so I think it is incredibly important. Especially in this population to get them vaccinated.”

Clausen says the high efficacy rate of the vaccine in children should also instill confidence.

Angela hopes the vaccine will help get life a little back to normal for her son.

“Right now he goes to school, he only goes to one class because after that one class is lunch and everybody with no masks,” Angela said. “Because he gets infections so easily anyway, it’s just not safe for him.”

Doescher hopes to get his vaccine as soon as possible.

“You know, this isn’t just about us,” Angela said. “This is about everybody and getting back into how we can all be together safely.”