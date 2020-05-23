▶️ Most new county COVID cases coming from Redmond area

After a relatively quiet first half of May, Deschutes County reported more than 20 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

According to the latest Oregon Health Authority data, the majority of new Deschutes County cases came from the Redmond area.

While other zip codes saw increases between zero and two last week, Redmond cases rose by eight and hit 18 — an 80 percent jump.

“The biggest risk factor is there has been an increase of cases associated with family or social gatherings,” Mogan Emerson with Deschutes County Public Health said. “Think multiple extended family members are coming together, whether to gather or celebrate.”

Emerson said county-wide, most new cases trace back to gatherings where people from multiple households get together.

Emerson again emphasized the public’s need to follow social and hygiene recommendations, especially during the long holiday weekend.