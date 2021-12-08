▶️ Most expensive residential property in Oregon awaits buyer near Prineville

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

If you have $65 million lying around…you’re in luck.

The most expensive residential property in the Oregon market is located just east of Prineville.

The 40,040-acre property at 27850 NE Old Wolf Creek Rd. known as the Ochoco Ranch was first listed back in March of 2020.

“There are well over 100 miles of all-surface roads, fully improved roads, not asphalt but gravel,” the property’s broker from Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty Greg Yeakel said.

“15 miles of restored creeks and streams…nearly 100 ponds have been developed on the property.”

It also includes a 2,800 sq. ft. hunting lodge, several cabins, and a six-stall barn with living quarters above.

“The bulk of the improvements were built from timber that was on the property,” Yeakel said. “There’s many a sawmill on the property where the two foreman have cut all the timber, sized it and built all the improvements.”

The real value, however, lies in the woods around the buildings.

“There are roughly 160 million board feet of timber on the property, which adds considerable value,” Yeakel said.

“It can be logged, it can be select cut, it can qualify for what are known as carbon credits. We have several buyers who are looking at the property for the carbon credits that exist on this property.”

The Ochoco Ranch was originally owned by the Ochoco Lumber Company of Prineville.

It was then sold to a private buyer, who sold it to the current owner 13 years ago.

The owner turned it into a hunting and fishing ranch, and hopes to use the proceeds from the sale for another project across the country.

“The current owner is looking for someone just like himself, who likes to fish, likes to hunt, likes to enjoy the outdoors,” Yeakel said.

“Tremendous amount of photography opportunities, wildlife opportunities…a lot of things to do on 40,000 acres.”

Yeakel has seen several interested buyers, and one offer from a buyer in Austria, which fell through.

To find out more about the property, visit its website here.