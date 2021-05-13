▶️ Mosaic Medical sees plenty of early interest in vaccines for 12+

by Brooke Snavely

Cooper Perkins was among the first eligible pre-teens in Deschutes County Thursday to receive the first round of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

“It was a like a very small flu shot,” the 12-year-old said. “It barely hurt and it ensures my health.”

Cooper’s father says he jumped at the opportunity to get his son immunized.

“My decision was based on science,” said Travis Perkins. “As soon as 16 days after the second vaccine, the CDC just announced that they are going to fully release people from wearing masks and we can go back to living a normal lifestyle.”

The Perkins weren’t the only families eager to get the shot Thursday.

“I arrived at 7:45, not anticipating a lot of patients at this point because it wasn’t well advertised,” said Tamarra Harris, Mosaic Pediatrics Clinic Manager. “We had waiting room only, standing room only,”

By 3:15, about 70 young people received their first doses of the vaccine.

“They want their kids to be able to hang out with their friends this summer,” Harris said. “They want their kids to be able to do sports; to be able to do all the things they’ve wanted to do for last year plus.”

Walk-in vaccines will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Mosaic Medical on Courtney Drive.

The nonprofit community health center is also hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday at Riverbend Park from 9 am to 12 for anyone ages 12 and up.

No appointments are necessary.

