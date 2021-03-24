▶️ Mosaic Medical: An Evening of Remembrance

Mosaic Medical presents this special “Evening of Remembrance” marking the first anniversary of Oregon’s emergency response to COVID-19.

This program acknowledges the impact that this pandemic has had on our community, our patients, our families, our healthcare providers, and ourselves as individuals.

Mosaic has gathered representatives from the medical community, our community partners, and our community at large to help give voice tonight to the collective experience of the last year.

By sharing this time together we can listen, learn and continue our healing process.