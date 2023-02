by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour rolled into Redmond Saturday for a couple of shows in the First Interstate Bank Center at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

A Pit Party gave fans a chance to see the enormous trucks up close and even go for ride.

Saturday nights show starts at 7:30 p.m. and the Pit Party runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.