▶️ Mission to Mars: ‘Seven Minutes of Terror’

Meteorologist Scott Elnes continues his #countdowntomars series with this second installment.

Take a trip to Mars this week and witness the famed “Seven Minutes of Terror” as the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover attempts to land on the surface.

During these seven minutes, the rover will be completely out of communication with Earth and landing completely by computer.

Because of the time it takes light to reach Earth from Mars, NASA will not know the landing sequence has begun, until it’s complete – either through a successful landing or a catastrophic failure bringing years of work and billions of dollars to a horrific end.