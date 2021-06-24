▶️ Miss Rodeo America joins Good Morning Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Miss Rodeo America stopped in the studio with our morning crew on Good Morning Central Oregon to discuss her role as rodeo’s first lady.

South Dakota native Jordan Tierney won the title Miss Rodeo America 2020 in December 2019 as Miss Rodeo South Dakota.

Due to the global pandemic and cancellation of the Miss Rodeo America 2021 Pageant, Jordan graciously accepted to continue reigning as Miss Rodeo America 2020-2021.

As well as making appearances in order to educate the public and create awareness about the sport of rodeo, its sponsors, and the western way of life.

Tierney will make an appearance every night at this year’s Crooked River Roundup.