▶️ Mill City mayor credits volunteer firefighters and a ‘guardian angel’ with saving town

In this extended interview, Mill City Mayor Tim Kirsch describes the conditions in town – a town, he said, that is blessed to have mostly survived the Beachie Creek Fire that has ravaged the area.

He said about 20 homes were destroyed but he has “a collective bank of miracle stories” where flames somehow came right up to a home’s foundation but caused little damage.

A “guardian angel and a dedicated team of volunteer firefighters” saved much of the town he said.

Access to the area is still closed. The air quality is beyond hazardous, he said, and there are no essential services available.

He hoped folks could begin returning home later this week.

