▶️ Memorial Day remembrances start ahead of holiday weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It is National Poppy Day to honoring fallen soldiers this Memorial Day Weekend.

The members of the American Legion Auxiliary will hand out red poppies at the Fred Meyer in Bend Friday and Saturday.

The flower symbolizes the sacrifice of the soldiers who fought and died during World War I, and became the official flower of the American Legion family.

Poppies will also be handed out at Jakes Dinner Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The Stars and Stripes were on full display in Redmond as members from the VFW Post 4108 were out at the Memorial Cemetery placing nearly one thousand flags at veterans’ gravesites.

The VFW will also host their own Memorial Day ceremonies at Redmond Memorial Cemetery and Terrebonne Pioneer Cemetery Monday morning.