▶️ Meet the Candidates: Bend City Council Position 1

Ballots for the November election will be mailed to voters next week.

Tonight, we begin our in-depth coverage of the candidates running for Bend City Council

Four positions are up for grabs this year.

Tonight, Central Oregon Daily’s Heather Roberts introduces us to the two people running for Position 1: Incumbent Justin Livingston and his challenger, attorney Melanie Kebler.

We’ll introduce the candidates for the remaining positions throughout the week.

Next week, Central Oregon Daily News presents the only live, local, in-person televised debates with local candidates.

Join us Monday, Tuesday on KBNZ-CBS at 7 p.m. each night for a discussion with candidates for Deschutes County Sheriff, Deschutes County Commissioner and Oregon House Rep. for District 54.