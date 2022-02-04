▶️ Median home prices in Bend soar to $675K, no peak in sight

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Ask any resident of Central Oregon, and they’ll tell you living on the High Desert costs a pretty penny.

Just how much?

“In 2012, the median price in Bend for a single-family home under an acre was $235,000. It is now $675,000,” said Lynnea Miller, a Principal Broker at Bend Real Estate.

For much of the last decade, home prices have steadily climbed.

Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, the median home cost has skyrocketed from $400,000.

“Everybody kind of figured out that a lot of people can work from home,” said Brent Landels the President-Elect of Central Oregon Association of Realtors.

With more and more remote employment, people started moving to places with the best view.

“Bend used to be called ‘Poverty with a View,'” Miller said, “No longer. No longer.”

Now, with the median price of owning a home at an all-time high, the question becomes, ‘who can afford to live in Bend anymore.’

In a study by the Oregon Employment Department this past spring, the median earning of a Bend resident is $52,000, while income needed for 20% down on a $525,00 home is $69,000.

The author of that study, Oregon Employment Department Economist Damon Runberg, says those numbers a few months later are even higher.

“We actually see that the Bend metropolitan area, or Deschutes county, has one of the highest rates of two-income households, family households,” said Runberg, “and that’s just a matter of necessity.”

A necessity that isn’t afforded to young, single workers trying to move to Bend.

“My kids are 20 and 22′” Landels said “and how are they ever going to be able to buy a house? If they’re not right now at that bottom rung to buy a house, how do they ever get to that bottom rung?”

Landel said one option would be moving to Redmond, Prineville, or La Pine while commuting to Bend.

However, towns bordering Bend are seeing similar issues.

Another solution: expand the city’s Urban Growth Boundary.

Bend currently has a six-year supply of land compared to the 20 year supply suggested by the original UGB law.

“And we’re only building about 565 houses a year,” Landels said.

The median price of a single-family home is only supposed to rise in the coming years with no peak in sight, so for the 12 people that move to Bend every day, and the kids who grew up in the area, owning their own slice of Central Oregon heaven may not be achievable anytime soon.