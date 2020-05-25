▶️ Meaning of Memorial Day not lost despite scaled down ceremonies

Memorial Day ceremonies looked much different this year, whether they happened in far smaller gatherings than usual, or virtually.

But the reason behind today’s holiday remained the same for Central Oregonians.

Central Oregon Daily’s Anyssa Bohanan has the story.

The Oregon Department of Veterans‘ Affairs presents its first-ever Virtual Statewide Memorial Day Ceremony.

Featuring the national anthem by Miss Oregon Shivali Kadam, and remarks by ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick, Governor Kate Brown, Senator Ron Wyden, Senator Jeff Merkley, Congressman Kurt Schrader, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Congressman Peter DeFazio, State Rep. Paul Evans and more.

You can watch the full video below: