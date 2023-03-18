▶️ McKenzie Pass ski tour shortened due to avalanche concerns

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Skiers paid tribute to the skiing mailman of McKenzie Pass on Saturday.

The John Craig Memorial Ski Tour and Race kicked off with 275 registered skiers.

The Oregon Nordic Club hosted the event, which got its start in the 1930s.

The course differed this year due too much snow.

Usually the Mount Jefferson Snowmobile Club grooms all the way to Dee Wright Observatory, but this year the slopes along Windy Point proved a little dicey to negotiate.

Earlier this month the club’s snow cat was almost pushed off the road by an avalanche near the scenic overlook.

The annual event honors Craig, a pioneer postmaster who carried mail across the pass by horse in the summer and skis in the winter. He was found dead in his shack near the top of the pass in the winter 1877.

Related: PHOTOS: Avalanche pushes snowcat to edge of Windy Point