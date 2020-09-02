▶️ MBSEF opens doors to first permanent HQ, athlete training center

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation cut the ribbon Tuesday on a project 93 years in the making.

A new permanent facility is officially open for the organization’s young athletes to train and hang.

MBSEF started out in 1927 as the Skyliners Club and evolved into an organization that creates opportunities for competitive snow sports and mountain bike skills.

The organization is also behind some of the region’s most popular events like the Skyliners Ski Swap and Pole Pedal Paddle multi-sport race.

It’s HQ bounced around over the years, but the organization was finally able to secure some land and launch a $4 million capital campaign a few years ago.

They broke ground on the new 9,700-square-foot spot in October 2019.

The training facility includes weights and an indoor trampoline.

“It’s really been the vision of a lot of previous boards to have our own training facility that really caters to our specific needs and some of the specific things that we do for winter sports,” said John Schiemer, executive director.

It’ll be called the Bill Healy training facility, named for the founder of Mt. Bachelor.