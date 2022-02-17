▶️ Maze of user trails near Tumalo Falls to be cleaned up in trail project

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Tumalo Falls, one of the most visited places near Bend, will undergo trail improvements this spring to reduce user impacts.

Heavy recreational use is crushing vegetation, causing erosion and impacting water quality.

The nearly 100 feet tall Tumalo Falls is one of the most loved places around Bend.

Locals and visitors flock by the thousands to the falls, delighting in the natural beauty and easy access about 12 miles west of town.

“It is a really popular spot. People visit the viewing platform then they go upstream and visit the creek. There’s a whole maze of user trails created to get to the creek,” said Nate Dachtler, Deschutes National Forest Fisheries Biologist. “What we want to do is allow some access to the creek. Improve some of those trails. Harden some of them. Put in rock steps.”

Other user made trails will be closed with fences, plantings of new vegetation and signage.

Designated trails will be improved to make clear the routes hikers should take.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Ron Federspiel, Bend. “There are some trails that go down by the falls that are not normal trails. They are hiker created trails. They could be causing some problems.”

Trail restoration work will be done in the spring and fall to avoid inconveniencing visitors during the peak summer season.

About two-thirds of the project funding comes from Visit Bend, a tourism marketing organization which acknowledges trails are a big part of Bend’s attraction.

“Our calling card is access to outside recreation and resources like Tumalo Falls,” said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO. “If we aren’t thinking long term about what the impact of footprints on those areas are doing, I think our concern is what does this destination look like in 10, 15 or 20 years?”

New fencing, made of logs from trees cut in the area, will help funnel visitors onto designated trails.

Signs educating the public about the need to stay on trails are part of the project.