▶️ Maupin’s dream becomes a reality; work begins on world-class track

by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

If you build it, they will run.

Just over a year ago, I took a trip to the tiny town of Maupin to hear about some big plans the community had for its very own Field of Dreams project: A world-class track and field facility at the high school featuring a breathtaking view of the Deschutes River.

Today, those drawings and renderings have become a reality.

Weather permitting the track will be ready for the high school district meet next spring.

There’s also a cool Central Oregon connection to this project.

Bend-based construction company Kirby Nagelhout is the company that won the bid to make the “track of dreams” a reality.

The project is still in need of donations to get it over the finish line – it needs about $600,000 for lights and a grandstand.

For more information or if you’d like to make a donation, visit: www.Maupindrac.org

