▶️ Madras seeks input on traffic safety and concerns South of Highway 97

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The City of Madras seeks input on traffic safety and concerns South of Highway 97.

“As much as I would like to think the professional planner and engineers really understand the needs of our community,” said Madras Community Development Director Nick Snead. “We do need help from the public. That being property owners and business owners alike. To understand what those needs are.”

Madras and the Oregon Department of Transportation are collaborating to figure out the best to keep traffic moving swiftly through town.

“So this refinement plan will be looking at future land use and development,” Snead said. “Looking at the needs of Highway 97 and freight industry and other highway users.”

Snead says Thursday was all about talking to locals one-on-one and answering questions and concerns.

Concerns like the ones owner of the local Grocery Outlet John Weiss has.

“Right now, there is a large impact of cars through there,” Weiss said. “It is very difficult to turn left, hard for customers to get in and out of our area, and I am worried that is turning customers away. So, I want to be involved in this project where I can give input and hopefully shape the way that this is going to play out and help with the traffic flow.”

The project, known as the South Madras Concept Area Refinement Plan, is still in its early stages.

No decisions are being made anytime soon, as this is a way to see how the community feels and what they want.

In 2024, the plan will be presented in front of the Madras Planning Commission and City Council for approval.