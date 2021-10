by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

If you’ve been to a Madras High School sporting event in the last decade there’s a good chance you’ve seen photographer Jayson Smith roaming the sidelines capturing the action with his camera.

What you may not know, is the Warm Springs photographer has been deaf since the age of 1.

But ask anyone and they’ll tell you that Smith is capturing much more than snapshots.

He’s an inspiration to the community and he’s capturing the shining spirit of its student-athletes.