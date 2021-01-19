▶️ Madras linebacker back from Fla. after helping team to all-star game win

Warm Springs resident and Madras High School senior linebacker Jeremiah “Buddy” Smith, who was featured in our Emmy-nominated series, “Why Madras” recently returned from playing in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl.

Smith received an invite back in April to play in the all-star football game which features players from around the country.

Due to COVID, the game was rescheduled and relocated to Orlando, Fla. but the kids still got to play.

Smith, like the rest of his Madras teammates, are currently gearing up for a condensed 5-game football season, which should get underway next month.

He is currently undecided on where he’ll be taking his talents next season as a college freshman.

Eric Lindstrom caught up with Smith and his Madras head coach Kurt Taylor to find out more about the honor and experience.