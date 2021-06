by Eric Lindstrom

League Champs.

The Madras White Buffaloes Girls Basketball team claimed that title a little over a week ago in the Tri-Valley Conference.

The team was led by senior standout Jayden Davis, but it’s her younger sister freshman Rylan that could be considered the real M-V-P

Because for for two years Rylan has been in a battle that’s bigger than basketball.

She’s been battling cancer and the 15-year-old is winning the fight and inspiring all that get to witness.