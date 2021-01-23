▶️ Madras High holds senior celebration, preparing for return of class 2021

By STEELE HAUGEN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Students coming back to in-person learning is a cause for celebration.

That celebration made its way to Madras High School Friday.

It’s been ten months since the pandemic closed schools in Jefferson County.

Today Madras High seniors stepped back into the building.

“It was so good to see them and they were really excited to see staff and be back in this environment,” said Madras High Principal Brian Crook.

MHS took several COVID-19 protocols including, temperature checks, masks, social distancing, as well as having students in pods of 20 per area.

Two pods were in the gym.

“One session they went to was a celebration of what you would see in a classic pep assembly,” Crook said. “A staff dance, skits and motivational speaker.”

During the assembly another two pods were in informational meetings.

“What it is going to look like when they return to school and about graduation requirements and staying on track for graduation,” Crook added.

After an hour, the two pods switched places.

MHS saw 80 of their 130 seniors show up to the celebration.

Crook added, it was an emotional moment for both students and staff.

“One of our secretaries was in the gym watching the kids and she got emotional and teary eyed, just finally having kids back in the building,” Crook said.

The idea behind the event was more than a celebration.

“I think it was really important to let those seniors know how much we care about them,” Crook said.

Madras High School set a goal to have limited in-person learning back with a staggered start by February 1.