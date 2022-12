by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Madras White Buffalos girls’ basketball team defeated the Bend Lava Bears 70-29 Friday night.

Bend (5A) was supposed to play McKay, but due to a cancellation, they scheduled a make-up game with Madras (4A).

The Buffalos improve to 3-1, while the Bears drop to 0-3.