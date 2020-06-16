▶️ Madras’ diverse youth see sports as avenue to sow the seeds of change

It is a question so many people have asked over the last month, what can we do to bridge the racial divide in our country.

Last fall, Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom focused on Four Madras High School Football players – each a different race, each with a different background, and within their story, we may have seen a glimpse of the answer.

Tonight we look back at the lessons these young men are teaching us and we look ahead with Treyvon Easterling, a young black man on his way to college after growing up in Madras.