▶️ Madras boys, Crook County girls ball stay on top on Tri-Valley Conference

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Madras boys basketball team hosted the Gladstone Gladiators Friday night and earned a 64-43 victory.

The Buffalos are now 14-5 over, 7-0 in Tri-Valley Conference play. They travel to The Dalles, Molalla, and Crook County in their next contest.

The Crook County girls also remain unbeaten in the TVC. They defeated Molalla 52-29 Friday at home.

The girls play at Gladstone and Estacada in their next two games.

On Saturday, the Intermountain Conference swimming district tournament is at Juniper Swim and Fitness.

Crook County High School hosts the 4A Special District 4 Wrestling Championships at 10:00 am – Adults $10, Students $5.