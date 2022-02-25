▶️ Love note left at Bend grocery store leads to social media buzz

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Last week, a romantic letter was found on the bulletin board of Newport Avenue Market.

“Two of our people up front said, ‘you’ve got to see this,’” said Lauren Redman, the market’s owner.

The letter, starts like this:

“Girl with wavy dark hair and ocean eyes who made eye-contact with me as she left the grocer on Thursday the 17th: I would like to meet you.”

The mysterious note, penned by a self-proclaimed tall, dark, handsome stranger with curly brown hair, encourages the woman he met in the produce section to join him again at the 19th hour Thursday night.

“I really hope they both show up,” said Calvin Hidde, an employee at the market.

“We don’t know who either person is that’s related to that little love note,” Redman said.

Once the letter was discovered, employees at the market were determined to figure out the mystery lovers and unite them.

“We’ve got to get this out there,” Redman said.

When the market posted a photo of the note online, curious romantics expressed their support while others shared their own grocery store love stories.

“We’ve had love connections happen within our staff where people have met in our store and gotten married,” Redman said.

One of those love birds is Hidde, who met his girlfriend Faith while working at the market three years ago.

“She’s just the sweetest thing,” Hidde said, “I’d see her interact with customers and she always just had the biggest smile and it just made me fall in love with her, just right there.”

Now Hidde, and many others, hope the ocean-eyed woman and curly-haired man can find that same connection at 7P.M. in the produce section.

“Super cute way to meet, super fun environment to meet in,” Hidde said.

Even the market’s marquee dons a reference to the 19th hour meeting.

To top it all off, if the people from the letter do show, Silver Moon Brewing and Deschutes Brewery donated gift baskets for their potential “first date.”

“And maybe there will be others that show up just for fun and to meet other single people. You never know,” Redman said.