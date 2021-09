by Allen Schauffler | Central Oregon Daily News

Bob Madden spent 33 years as a Bend firefighter; 10 years before that he worked wildfires for the Forest Service.

As part of a national incident command team, he was used to working disasters and trying to bring order to chaos.

But nothing prepared him for the chaos after Sept. 11th, 2001.

Two weeks after the terrorist attacks, Madden was called to NYC to support the recovery efforts.

Tonight, he looks back at that mission.