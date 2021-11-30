▶️ Long lines, eager participants welcome new vaccine clinic at fairgrounds

by Meghan Glova

A free, drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now available at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center for anyone 5 and older.

Deschutes County Health Services, in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority, is offering Pfizer, Pfizer pediatric, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as third and booster doses for those eligible.

“With the new variant, as well as more people becoming eligible for boosters, and families trying to get their kids vaccinated,” Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Public Health said. “There’s increased demand and this provides an opportunity for the whole family to get vaccinated together.”

Wait-time proved to be longer than anticipated during the first day of operation, with many drivers spending between one and over two hours in line to get their jab.

For those who did not get the chance to stop by Tuesday, the clinic will be open Monday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. and is expected to run through at least December.

No appointment or insurance is needed, but you will need to provide vaccination records if you have already received a COVID-19 vaccine.