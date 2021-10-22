▶️ Locals dive under desks during Great Shakeout earthquake drill

About half a million Oregonians dove under their desks today during the Great Oregon Shakeout.

The goal of the annual earthquake drill is to help people learn how to protect themselves during and after, an earthquake.

“This is an earthquake drill. Right now, drop, cover and hold on….”

The first drill at 10:21 am was at Oregon State University’s Extension Service office at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

“I’ve been through several; just that 5 seconds of shaking is pretty scary,” said Glenda Hyde, OSU Extension Disaster Education Network. “Everything you thought was solid and secure in your world just isn’t. It’s moving and it shouldn’t be, in your mind, and it’s pretty alarming.”

The second drill was at Cascades Academy near Tumalo at 1:30 pm.