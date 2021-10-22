▶️ Locals dive under desks during Great Shakeout earthquake drill

About half a million Oregonians dove under their desks today during the Great Oregon Shakeout.
The goal of the annual earthquake drill is to help people learn how to protect themselves during and after, an earthquake.
“This is an earthquake drill. Right now, drop, cover and hold on….”
The first drill at 10:21 am was at Oregon State University’s Extension Service office at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.
“I’ve been through several; just that 5 seconds of shaking is pretty scary,” said Glenda Hyde, OSU Extension Disaster Education Network. “Everything you thought was solid and secure in your world just isn’t. It’s moving and it shouldn’t be, in your mind, and it’s pretty alarming.”
The second drill was at Cascades Academy near Tumalo at 1:30 pm.
“Drop to the floor now. During a large earthquake, the ground might shake strongly and knock you down. Take cover under something sturdy.”
“You go under the desks and then you walk outside. It’s pretty average,” said Chase Malamed, a Cascades Academy High School senior.
“I was ready to jump through the window. I wanted to do something rash, do something stupid,” added classmate Sam Day.
“You slid under the desk,” observed Malamed.
“I had a Ninja moment,” Day said.
“Maybe there was some damage done and we need to get out to a safe location. That is one of the reasons we had to evacuate today,” said a Cascades Academy administrator on a bullhorn to students gathered in a field near the school building.
Today’s drop onto your hands and knees, cover your head, crawl under a sturdy desk or table and hang on drill only lasted a minute.
A major earthquake along the Cascadia subduction zone could last five minutes and devastate much of the Oregon Coast and Willamette Valley.
Central Oregon is predicted to sustain minor to moderate damage.
“Look up, look down, look all around to make sure you are aware of the surroundings and the changes that may have occurred. Is it safe to use that exit?,” Hyde said.
Emergency managers plan to use the Redmond airport to fly in relief supplies.
The Deschutes County fairgrounds would become a staging ground for relief efforts.