▶️ Local wineries, restaurant suppliers see glass shortage

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

Meeting up for a glass of wine or a nice dinner sounds like a pleasant autumn evening.

But a shortage on glass products due to the worldwide supply chain crisis has made those activities a little more difficult locally.

At Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, the glass is feeling half empty.

“We’ve used the same glasses forever,” owner Cindy Grossmann said. “We just had to find another style because it was out of stock, for our wine glasses on both the stem and the stemless.”

It’s a scramble to find replacements for every product they need, especially a special bottle customers can reuse at their location.

“This is our big dilemma right now, it’s the Giara 32 ounce glass bottles with the bale top,” Grossmann said. “Our suppler in Portland is no longer carrying them because they can’t get them…we go through a lot, thousands and thousands of these bottles.”

They typically order up to 1,000 of the bottles every month.

“We have a supply, but we’ve got to get working on a new supply and supplier. We won’t have enough to make it through the holidays,” Grossmann added.

The impacts are evident, from wining to dining.

Salesman Dan Lightell with Bargreen Ellingson Restaurant Supply & Design said they’ve seen delays in everything from wine glasses to bucket glasses.

“We’ve burned through all the stock we had domestically, and now getting re-orders is taking quite a bit of time,” Lightell said.

“Some stuff’s ten months out that we’re just waiting on. It’s probably sitting on a container ship somewhere outside of Jersey or LA.”

Being forced to order internationally has caused even more delays.

“It depends on where the glass is made. Like getting stuff from Europe is going to be more problematic than getting stuff from Mexico…the farther away it is, that time is exponentially longer,” Lightell said.

Customers are going to have to compromise until the problem is solved.

“Either people have to get a substitute for what they originally wanted, or they just have to wait,” Lightell said.

Grossmann has found a lead on a potential supplier for their special bottles all the way on the east coast in North Carolina.

“We’re doing research, and we will find them, but we probably will find them at a higher expense,” she said. “We’re in good shape for the moment, but the supply chain has definitely been interrupted.”