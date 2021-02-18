▶️ Local venues, vendors handling fair share of rescheduled 2020 weddings

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

For many couples, 2020 was the year of rescheduled weddings.

Things still aren’t completely the same in 2021, but engaged couples are tired of waiting.

“They’re kind of starting to see the writing on the wall,” said Lindsay Borkowski, Sunriver Resort director of sales and marketing. “That their wedding of 200 people may not be a reality for them, even in 2021.”

“It’s a tough year,” added Brandon Sirstins, Brasada Ranch director of sales and marketing. “People didn’t stop getting engaged during the pandemic. I think you could argue that more people probably got engaged.”

Rearrangements and restrictions aren’t stopping many couples from celebrating their big day.

Borkowski says one venue, the Great Hall at Sunriver Resort is booked almost every Saturday for the rest of the year.

“More and more we’re seeing weddings that have been postponed going forward in 2021, deciding just to do it,” Borkowski said. “Just making sacrifices based on what we’re experiencing right now.”

For venues, it’s a good problem to have.

Sirstins says 80% of the couples who planned to have their wedding at Brasada Ranch in 2020 have stuck with them into the new year.

“We are completely booked out for 2021,” Sirstins said.

Bend Photographer Kayla Thorson says she had some wedding reschedules of her own, but overall, business has been great thanks to elopements.

“Most of my couples, especially locally, were like we just want to get married,” Thorson said. “We will get together with our friends and family later.”

That includes Portland couple Stacy Mann and Tony Chung, who will be eloping at Smith Rock State Park in March.

“It’s so hard to tell with COVID when things are going to be back to normal when things are going to open up,” Chung said. “When people are even going to be comfortable attending weddings.”

Couples, venues, and vendors are all making do, but in the end, there will be no shortage of local weddings in 2021.