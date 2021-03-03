▶️ Local students in need benefit through Operation School Bell shopping trips

More than 1,000 local kids were able to shop for new school clothes beginning Tuesday.

Through Operation School Bell, the Assistance League of Bend provides funding for the mini shopping sprees at Walmart.

Students are identified by Family Access Network advocates at each school in Redmond and Bend-La Pine districts.

“So many of these kids have so little,” said Janet Martin with the Assistance League of Bend. “And, to be able to get brand new clothes, it helps with their self-confidence; it makes them excited to go to school. It’s just an all-around win-win situation.”

More shopping trips like this will take place at the Bend and Redmond Walmart stores spread over the next few weeks, to accommodate social distancing guidelines.