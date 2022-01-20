▶️ Local stroke survivor eager to share story in new book inspiring others

by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

“Just Say Yes to Life” is the title of a new book produced by Stroke Awareness Oregon which details 26 personal and inspirational stories of stroke survivors across the country, 11 of which are from right here in Central Oregon.

Upon its release, it shot up many bestsellers lists and continues to inspire readers from across the country and world.

Steve Boatwright of Bend shares his story in the book, urging people to never give up.

He wasn’t going to let his stroke put an end to his passion for music.