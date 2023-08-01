▶️ Local sports bars stay open late for U.S. Women’s World Cup midnight match

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team takes on Portugal in a game that will decide the team’s fate moving forward.

The game allows for a savvy business opportunity, as the match starts at 12 a.m., the early morning of Tuesday.

Some bars are staying open past their closing time. Staffed and ready for some late-night soccer.

“We’re expecting a big crowd,” said the Manager on Duty at Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill, Jordan Wallace. “We have gotten a lot of calls seeing if we are busy. Seeing if we are serving food late.”

“I am expecting really high energy,” said the General Manager of River Pig Saloon, Justin Leiva. “The River Pig has always supported athletes, and the U.S. Women’s team is another way of supporting that.”

The final group stages for the Women’s World Cup may be happening worldwide, but locally, sports bars are gearing up for the midnight match.

“Tonight, we are going to stay open for the duration of the game,” said Wallace. “You know if it goes into overtime, we are going to stay open. It just depends on the game, but we will be here.”

The United States Takes on Portugal, and fans are confident America will get the job done.

“Portugal has, I believe, has never scored a goal on the United States in their inner play,” said Raymond Baker of Bend. “So, I am feeling pretty sure that the United States will take this one.”

In the past, sports bar employees say World Cup Games is one of their busiest and loudest times.

“For Women’s World Cup, it is actually our most popular sport we have here,” said a waitress and Bartender at Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill for nine years, Rachel Davis.

“This last game they had against the Netherlands, there was a lot of screaming, yelling,” said Leiva. “You could hear it from the restaurants next door. It was extremely high energy.”

The U.S. team defeated Vietnam 3-0 in their first group-stage match and tied the Netherlands 1-1 in their last contest.

A big game for the girls, trying to move into the knockout rounds.

“This is a huge sports bar destination in our town, and we want to keep it that way,” Wallace said. “That’s how we keep people coming back because we are always going to be open for every sports event.”

“We’ll have some drink specials, and we will have a dollar off each drink if you come down and support the Women’s U.S. team, said Leiva.

By Oregon Law, alcohol cannot be served after 2:30 a.m.

Something both Sidelines and River Pig say they will abide by no matter how late the match goes.