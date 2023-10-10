▶️ Local panelist discuss future of Measure 110

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Measure 110 has been a hot topic ever since it was implemented, and after three years, we are learning more about its benefits and shortcomings.

“We want people to be clean and healthy and live productive lives, and right now, we’ve set up a system that sets people up for failure, and for me, that’s the opposite of compassion,” said House District 53 Oregon State Representative Emerson Levy.

Monday night, the Redmond Patriots, a local group that provides community education on issues of interest, held a public panel discussion at Highland Baptist Church.

The panel participants included Jeff Eager, former mayor of Bend, Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels, the sheriff’s office, and Levy.

“In 2019, our office filed 633 methamphetamine possession cases, and this year we filed 62, about 10%,” said Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels.

While the panelists believed Measure 110, decriminalizing small amounts of hard drugs, needs changes, treatment centers like Ideal Options here in Oregon say they’ve seen huge benefits from Measure 110 funding.

“It has succeeded,” said Josh Lair with Ideal Options Drug Treatment. “We have been able to hire more peer mentors, we have been able to expand access to services, we have been able to bring new services to communities that have never been there before and will never be there again if this money goes away.”

He is also concerned about what might happen if those funds are taken away.

“If we eliminate the funding that allows the access for the change the people are looking for, if we eliminate that, Oregon will continue to be the 50th in the nation for drug treatment services,” Lair said.

RELATED: Deschutes Co. Jail program aims to stop revolving door of addicted inmates

RELATED: Group behind new Measure 110 initiative doesn’t want to toss it completely

Levy says her Republican colleagues put together two new Measure 110 drafts.

One would be prioritizing recovery while at the same time the re-criminalition of hard drugs.

“There’s another path which is pretty similar,” Levy said. “The only part that’s different is if you are arrested for open-air drug use or using drugs, that if you go into recovery. That at that moment, that arrest never happened, and that’s never on your record.”

The Discussion ended with participants asking the panel specific questions about changes to measure 110 that may or may not come.