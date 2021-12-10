▶️ Local observatory director weighs in on new UFO agencies

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

For those who wonder if aliens are real, the Pentagon and Congress have created two new agencies to try to answer that question.

“It’s kind of like, oh gosh, the universe is big, really really big,” said Scott Fisher and Astronomy Professor and Director of the Pine Mountain Observatory for the University of Oregon.

A big universe, that could be full of visitors.

“That will be part of their charge to not just compile the data, but release it so the scientists can look at it,” Fisher said.

Fisher thinks these agencies can bring legitimacy to searching the stars for life.

“There’s always going to be some that are unexplained, don’t get me wrong,” said Fisher, “but I think we’re going to be able to find out what some of these are.”

The agencies will look into several reports of UAP’s, or Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon.

Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group is the Pentagon’s team, while Anomaly Surveillance Tracking and Resolution Office (or ASTRO) is the Senate’s.

From 2004 to 2019, 143 of 144 reports of UAP’s from military personnel have been ruled unexplained.

Through the National Defense Authorization Act, all of that information will be available to be explored.

“I really like the idea of letting the scientific community take a crack at this data,” Fisher said.

With access to more data about UAP encounters, different minds from different backgrounds will be able to figure out if an object is alien, or our own.

As for Professor Fisher’s answer to the question, “Are aliens real?” the answer is a lot less out of this world.

“My prediction is that we will find these UAP’s or unidentified aerial phenomenon, are terrestrial in origin,” Fisher said.

So if the flying saucer is really a drone, or the alien is just an overhyped idea, we’re one step closer to knowing for sure.