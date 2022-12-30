▶️ Local non-profit FixBend helps with low-cost animal services

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Prices of almost everything are on the rise, but one local non-profit is doing its part to help bring low-cost animal services to the community.

“We were looking for low costs to get our kitten fixed,” said Ayla Reynolds of Culver. “We have several barn kitties and a big family and lots of animals, and everything is expensive these days so we were looking for a low-cost option.”

An option the Reynolds family found at FixBend’s New Years’ Kitty Palooza.

Executive Director of FixBend Amanda Wheeler says the program all started after the closure of the Bend spay neuter project.

“The closure of that left no low-cost options available in Central Oregon,” said Wheeler. “Just seeing the demand of people needing that service is how FixBend was born.”

The non-profit just celebrated its one-year anniversary and offers not only to fix dogs and cats, but also vaccines and microchipping procedures on a monthly basis .

Wheelers says the clinic operates with the help of around 40 volunteers.

“We have a great community,” said Wheeler. “The people that work here are animal lovers of course. This is a great way for them to give back to the community.”

The clinic is not only a way to help with the pricing but to help reduce feral cat populations, which Dr. Byron Maas says is becoming a problem in Bend.

“Spay and Neutering is actually a huge, important thing because cats have the ability to breed, and so we start seeing feral cat populations or populations in people’s neighborhoods and things like that explode over time,” said Dr. Maas.

The clinic serviced 80 cats on Thursday and expects 200 by the end of the event, which continues through Saturday.