▶️ Local musician creates fireside community for artists

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Community through music: that’s what a local musician found when he invited folks to pull up a tree stump and join him to jam in the Central Oregon wilderness.

“Music is the international language,” said Bend musician Andrew Belinsky.

For Belinsky, that language is meant to be shared outside, by the glow of fire and headlamps.

“And these songs,” Belinsky said, “they’ve been left for us as gifts.”

After Belinsky and his family moved to Bend in the middle of the pandemic, he longed to bring a group together to enjoy those gifts.

Belinsky posted an invitation on Facebook, where several other artists were craving that same comradery.

“I moved to Bend almost two years ago,” said a fireside attendee, “and I’ve been looking for people to play music with and play the guitar and I saw Andrew’s post and I jumped right on it.”

“Well, I’ve always wanted to play around the campfire,” said another attendee “but I’ve never been that good, and I’ve never played with other people.”

That’s how the Fireside Strummers began.

While the fire crackled, ginger tea and cookies were devoured, and songs rang through the trees; musicians found a common ground.

“We have people from all different ages, backgrounds, all different lifestyles here,” Belinsky said.

Each week, Belinsky shares music sheets with those interested in attending.

He also provides a Zoom link for those just wishing to listen.

Willing artists join around the campfire on ponderosa stumps in Belinsky’s backyard, and the white sheets of music illuminate a longing brewed over years of being apart.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played in front of a group before. It’s a very private thing for me,” said a newcomer who experimented with guitar and his native saxophone.

That privacy floats away with the ashes and smoke, while a local musician finally found the harmonies he’s been searching for.

“This is the place we can get together and have a conversation,” Belinsky said.

“Playing in real-time, with new brothers and sisters around a fire without any judgment, without any hesitation, feeling completely relaxed and included,” said an attendee.

The Fireside strummers hope to have more weekly jam sessions and bring in more artists willing to share their craft and partake in the community.