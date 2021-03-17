▶️ Local job market thrives as COVID restrictions ease for bars, restaurants

By BROOKE SNAVELY

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Drive down 3rd Street in Bend and you can see the signs of recovery…literally.

“Help Wanted” signs are popping up like spring flowers and dozens of businesses are posting job openings online.

Help wanted signs are tell-tale indicators of economic recovery.

As COVID restrictions ease, people are getting out to eat and shop, and many retail and foodservice businesses are looking for help to accommodate the increased demand.

“There’s a lot of help-wanted ads around town, a lot of the businesses are looking to hire,” said Jonathan Gilliam, Boneyard Pub General Manager. “With the restrictions easing, we are allowed to increase capacity both inside and outside. We are also hitting the beautiful weather again and people are ready to get back out and dine in.”

More than 80 food, beverage, and hospitality positions have been posted on Craigslist this week alone.

“With things changing so much, we had staff that lost some hours and went on unemployment. Now, with everything happening so quickly, we find ourselves needing a handful of people just to tackle all those busy hours for us,” Gilliam said.

Deschutes Brewery will host a job fair on Thursday, with positions open locally and at their new facility in Virginia.

Some businesses are offering bonuses for some positions making this a job seeker’s market.

It means a lot less pounding of the pavement for those actively looking for work.