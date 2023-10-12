▶️ Local Jewish community comes together in a vigil for those in Israel

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

A gathering in Bend took place to honor Israel as the war with Hamas escalates.

“Our hope is for peace, for an end to the suffering and dignity, and to acknowledge that there are no heroes here,” said Temple Beth Tikvah Rabbi in Ben Johanna Hershenson. “There are no heroes. There are no winners. This is only a time for grieving.”

Air strikes between the two countries continue, and the death toll rises.

The local Jewish community came together Wednesday night in a vigil for those in Israel.

“We’re coming together to do what any community in mourning does come together to say to one another,” said Temple Beth Tikvah board president Cere Fingerhut. “We’re not alone as we mourn and are afraid of what’s happening in Israel with the terrorism that Hamas is inflicting.”

With the Hamas attack over the weekend and the rise of anti-antisemitism worldwide and here in the States, many of those here are becoming fearful of even events like this.

“It makes it hard to know that you’re safe to worship and all of our events,” Fingerhut said. “We have to hire armed guards to make sure that our babies are safe and that we are safe, and it’s hard.”

Those who gathered held candles listened to speeches, and mourned together.

“Giving each other comfort and support because it can be lonely, given how small the Jewish community is in the world, to know that there are people who care about you and recognize your sadness at a time like this and your fear,” Fingerhut said.

The vigil concluded with song and prayer.