▶️ Local high school coaches, athletes face summer of uncertainty

On June 6th Deschutes County entered Phase 2 of the states reopening plan and with it came fewer restrictions on high school athletes.

But as Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom found out, practices still aren’t going to look traditional and the future of fall sports is still unknown.

If there’s a silver lining to be had, coaches say that participation numbers are through the roof thanks to kids simply wanting to get outside and do pretty much anything after being cooped up for three months.