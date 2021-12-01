▶️ Local doctor and former nurse battling HIV reflect on World AIDS Day

by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

Wednesday marked World AIDS Day across the globe – 40 years since the CDC officially reported the first cases.

The theme for this year’s anniversary: End inequalities. End AIDS.

Today, nearly 38 million people worldwide have HIV and nearly a quarter of them don’t have access to care.

Closer to home, there are about 8,000 people in Oregon that have been diagnosed with HIV.

Tonight we hear from a local doctor fighting the virus and a former nurse who was treating AIDS in the 80s, and contracted HIV herself in 1985.