▶️ Local dance studio celebrates graduating seniors

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Julia McDonald has danced at the Vibe Dance Center in Bend for around ten years. She was looking forward to her senior year dance season, but her excitement changed with the Center had to shut down in-person classes because of COVID-19.

“I think that’s the bigger bummer than school being cancelled for me,” McDonald said. “I was more upset about not being able to have my senior year dance season.”

But Vibe’s dance teachers are still working to give their seniors a memorable last year.

“We just decided as a faculty that we really wanted to do something extra special for our graduating seniors,” Lauren DuBose, a dance instructor, said. “There’s about nine of them and we just know how hard these times are for them, especially, having their senior years cut short.”

The instructors spent the afternoons decorating seniors’ front lawns with hearts, giving them gifts and performing dances.

It’s been a tough year for seniors, but DuBose said it’s been difficult for instructors as well.”

“We’ve really watched them grow up,” DuBose said. “We spend almost every day of the week with them, so to have to not see them on a daily basis right now is really hard.”

Vibe Dance Center is still holding online classes, but the instructors are looking forward to when everyone can get back in the studio.

“I think it’s important that we continue to have these connections, whether it be six feet apart or on the internet,” McDonald said.