▶️ Local businesses see Spring Break boom despite staffing issues

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Businesses around Central Oregon are seeing a tourism boom during Spring Break.

However, employment problems are challenging that fun.

“There’s a lot of people that want to play and no one to service them, so it’s all hands on deck,” said Scott Ramsey, the owner of Sun Mountain Fun Center.

As lines for Sun Mountain Fun Center extend out the door, Ramsey works the go-kart station.

The Fun Center is down six employees, and now runs on a shortened five-day schedule compared to their normal seven-day plan.

“And we’re only running our noon to eight instead of our 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” Ramsey said.

Despite a lack of staff, the center continues to serve more guests than they saw in 2019.

“We’re thrilled that we’re busy for spring break after the shut downs that we had during the winter time,” Ramsey said. “We expected it to be busy and this is above and beyond.”

Across town, indoor go-kart venue K1 Speed is seeing a similar influx of guests which they say are mostly people from out of town.

“We are at an hour and a half wait right out of open,” said Laura Elsey, the general manager for K1 Speed.

Though the K1 track isn’t used to seeing this many people on a weekday, their staff has been able to keep up.

Their sister business Trampoline Zone did see fewer workers.

“And I know they’ve had a lot of struggles,” Elsey said. “Because with a young staff there’s a lot of kids going out of town for spring break.”

On the complete opposite end of the employment spectrum, the Lava Lanes bowling alley said they have plenty of hands to help with increasing crowds.

“Actually, it hasn’t been too bad…we’ve gotten lucky,” said Marie Koch, a cook for Lava Lanes. “We’ve got a pretty much got a decent crew going right now.”

At all of the locations Central Oregon Daily News visited Thursday, one thing was certain…

“We’ve actually been pretty pretty busy this week,” Koch said.

“Traffic has been crazy as we expected,” Ramsey said.

“Lot’s of families. It’s great to see all the families coming in,” Elsey said.