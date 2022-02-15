▶️ Local businesses see less mask-wearing as indoor mandate nears end

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

The end is in sight for indoor mask-wearing in Oregon, but it’s not here just yet.

With the March 31 end date still a month and a half away, it appears many locals don’t feel the current mandates need to be followed.

In September, we spoke with The Bend Store in Downtown Bend to see how enforcing mask-wearing was going.

“The people of Bend have been really great and overall just really awesome about their masks,” said employee Maisie Paine at that time.

Six months later, they’ve seen a shift.

“What we’ve noticed over the past week or so is that more people are coming in without a mask on to begin with,” said the store’s owner Delia Paine. “We just do our normal thing that we’ve been doing this entire pandemic, of just showing them where our free masks are and asking them if they’d like to use one…and more people are just turning around and deciding to go elsewhere.”

Paine believes it’s at least partially due to the upcoming change in Oregon’s masking rules.

“We have the mandate ending soon, and I think people are just tired of wearing a mask all the time, maybe they’re over it,” she said.

The Bend Store, along with other businesses, have also seen resistance from out-of-state visitors who don’t have the same mandates in their home states.

“Arizona, maybe Idaho for the most part,” said Anne Marie Norris, a customer service and sales associate at Lark. “And they’re just not used to having to put the mask on, so it’s a little bit different for them.”

“I would say that 80 or 90% of our customers are coming from elsewhere, and there are several states in close proximity where there aren’t any mask mandates,” Paine added.

“People come in and just want to do things the way they’ve been doing it where they live.”

A few other Downtown Bend workers who didn’t want to appear on the record also reported an increase in resistance within the past week.

“I think we’re all on a ‘wait and see’ mode and crossing our fingers and hoping another wave doesn’t come out that will have to force us to do it again, and take it step by step,” Norris said.

Cases in Deschutes County have decreased since January, but there were still 1,800 new COVID cases between Jan. 31 and Feb. 4.

That’s a little more than 700 cases higher than the week of Sep. 1, when Central Oregon Daily News first spoke with The Bend Store.

“Locally, we’re still continuing to see really high numbers of cases, higher than most points throughout the pandemic, so we encourage people to take those precautions,” said Morgan Emerson with Deschutes County Public Health.

“We’re approaching a point in the pandemic, at the end of March or potentially sooner depending on what Oregon state does, where people might be having the choice of whether or not to mask in businesses.

“At this stage, the requirement is still there, and we certainly encourage people to follow that requirement and as we approach that next stage, we encourage people to look at their personal risk and make decisions accordingly around mitigation measures,” Emerson added.

To date, there have been 44,000 positive COVID-19 cases in Deschutes County, with some of them being repeat infections.

That number is roughly 22% of the county’s population.

Last week, 16% of the COVID-19 tests in Deschutes County were positive, which is higher than last week’s statewide average positivity rate of 13.7%.

Michael Baker, Jefferson County’s Health Services Director, said he remains cautiously optimistic about the end of the pandemic in Central Oregon.

“We’ve seen cases rise and fall several times during this pandemic; especially last year with the surges of the delta and omicron variants. While we seem to be following national trends in case rates, Central Oregon always seems to be a little unique in how it actually plays out,” he told Central Oregon Daily News via email on Monday.

He said that to date, there have been more than 7,000 confirmed positive cases in Jefferson County, with several known reinfections.

Baker estimates that just over 25% of Jefferson County’s population has tested positive for COVID during the course of the pandemic.

“We are all feeling “COVID fatigue” (just ask any Public Health employee!),” he said.

“It has been a very difficult 2 years in so many ways. But, the only thing worse than the last 2 years would be another surge that makes the work, efforts, and sacrifices of the last 2 years all for nothing.

“Just a little more safety precautions for a little bit longer can help ensure this is truly the end of the COVID pandemic and not the start of yet another surge.”

Crook County Public Health Director Katie Plumb said the pandemic is ‘very much not over’.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have experienced (directly or indirectly) the evolution of the virus across the globe,” she told Central Oregon Daily News via email on Monday. “We continue to make significant progress with preventative measures, vaccines, and a variety of treatments.”

Plumb said it is projected that there will be less than 400 statewide hospitalizations by the time mask mandates are lifted on March 31.

“400 daily hospitalized with any other one diagnosis would be significant,” she said. “The difference is that less than 400 is significantly less than our systems have been handling – balance that with the progress we’ve made above and public fatigue with mandates, requirements are lessening because of the end of the pandemic.”

She said she did not have any current estimates for how many Crook County residents have had COVID-19 in the course of the pandemic.

“People should absolutely take precautions, at least until the end of March,” she said. “There is still significantly high viral activity in the community.

“Vaccinations (especially boosters, if eligible) and masking (KN-95s and N-95s are most effective) are important preventative measures to continue that protect yourself and others from illness.”