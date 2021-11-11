▶️ Local barbershop, salon offering free cuts to veterans on Veterans Day

by Meghan Glova

Plenty of events are scheduled throughout the region for Veterans Day, including some Bend salons and barbershops hoping to give back to our many local vets.

“Every year we offer free haircuts,” Rio Killian, Great Clips Bend manager said. “For our veterans and active military members.”

All Great Clips locations, including those in Bend and Redmond, are offering free haircuts to veterans on Veterans Day.

“Every single veteran that comes in is extremely grateful that we do this,” Killian said.

Even those who showed up to the salon a few days shy of the federal holiday got a deal for a future day.

“Since they just got their hair cut in the last couple days, I told them to pop in and get a free haircut card for their next visit,” Killian said. “Which is good through December 10th.”

Locally owned The Highball Barbershop also plans to give back.

Owner Timothy Simpson had a certain deal in mind, but came up with an even better one.

“We’re going to do 25% off with veterans tomorrow for Veterans Day…scratch that,” Simpson said. “We’re going to go ahead and do free haircuts tomorrow because we really appreciate your guys’ service.”

A special day for those who served from businesses who are proud to be serving them.

Great Clips is located at 61545 S Hwy 97 Suite 204 in Bend, there are also two Redmond locations.

The Highball Barbershop is located at 1824 NE Division Street Suite A in Bend.