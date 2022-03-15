▶️ Local bakeries celebrate Pi Day with similarly named dessert

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Pi day isn’t just about that really, really long number.

It’s a good excuse to have a slice.

“It’s a big deal for people,” said Jessica Beavis, a salesperson at Nancy P’s Café and Bakery.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, there are 62 trillion digits in pi.

At Nancy P’s, only one pie remained; key lime that is.

“Started selling out since yesterday,” Beavis said.

Nancy P’s lone baker made 30 pies for the holiday, some custom orders for the occasion and others simply to round out demand.

“It’s definitely gotten more popular in the past few years,” Beavis said.

The more popular the math-based holiday has become, the more creative folks get with the desserts to celebrate.

Like Farmhouse Pies, who put a special algorithmic twist on their crusts.

“The fun part was decorating them with the pi symbols and different mathematical equations,” said Annie Skelton the owner of Farmhouse Pies.

Skelton showed us the only two pies left in her bakery, complete with slices taken out by her kids.

One reason for making the math themed pies was teaching her daughter math.

“For this little apple pie, we did the area of a circle, which is pi times the radius squared,” Skelton said.

Farmhouse Pies made over 100 pies this weekend and delivered them to customers on the special day.

“I had a lot of people calling and just wanting to celebrate pi day with an actual pie,” Skelton said.

If you’re not too much of a math wiz like me, digging into the similarly named dessert feels like an apt replacement.

Others agree – people were still calling in orders Monday afternoon.

“People order and they know that pi means something mathematical and I’m sure if they didn’t know before they’ll look it up and know what their pie symbols mean,” Skelton said.

If you forgot to pick up a sweet treat for pie day, don’t worry.

The Central Oregon Locavore got a shipment from Farmhouse Pies for as many slices as you can count.

Nancy P’s will also have pies returning soon, just not the amount made for the holiday.