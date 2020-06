Protests, marches and riots have rocked the nation over the last week.

All a reaction to the death of George Floyd and a long list of other people of color senselessly killed.

Another reaction to process the series of events? Art.

Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann has the story behind one of the pieces of art carried at Tuesday’s protest and left at a makeshift memorial at Troy Field.

BLP Schools ‘collected’ the items and will return them to folks if they call the main office