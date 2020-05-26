▶️ Local artist begins painting new mural on The Lemon Tree

Just in time for summer, the painting of a fresh mural began at the restaurant The Lemon Tree in downtown Bend on Monday.

The artwork is based on a famous photo of the city Manarola in Italy.

Nicole Fontana, the artist behind the piece, said the idea was selected because both of The Lemon Tree’s chefs were trained in the Mediterranean.

“I’m Italian and my father was born in Italy, so I’ve been there several times,” Fontana said. “I think it’s just something that sparks joy and brings some brightness and color into the world that needs a little bit of hope at the moment.”

The project should be finished by the end of this week.

Fontana said people should stop and say hello if they pass by her painting. Community members can follow along with the mural’s progress on Fontana’s Facebook page.