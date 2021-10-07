▶️ Liz and Marshall: Bend PD’s dynamic duo retires from duty

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

They say a dog is often a reflection of its owner. In this case, that’s more than true. Sgt. Elizabeth “Liz” Lawrence and her dog Marshall aren’t your typical mother-son duo. “Oh he’s my partner, 100%,” Lawrence said. Lawrence just retired from the Bend Police Department after 30 years of service. “When I was 13 years old I became an Explorer, which is a branch of the Boy Scouts, with the Bend Police Department,” she said. “And I decided right then and there that I was going to work and retire at Bend Police Department.”

Marshall’s time with the department started in 2016, after Lawrence formed the Community Response Team for mental-health related calls.

“We were actually one of the first in the nation to have a therapy dog with a law enforcement uniformed officer,” Lawrence said.

“Normally, they’re with a volunteer. Other agencies have called me across the nation to also have therapy dogs within their programs.”

Since his arrival, Marshall has visited schools, the hospital, the library, the courthouse, and anywhere else emotional support is needed.

Lawrence and Marshall were certified through Pet Partners, where they are required to re-test every two years.

“What therapy dogs help do is they help bring your blood pressure down, they help with anxiety, they help with some forms of aggression,” Lawrence said.

“It’s like a grounding exercise when they’re just feeling the fur and being in the moment.”

Bend PD’s Deputy Chief of Police Paul Kansky admired Lawrence’s initiative to create the Community Response Team and put in the work to get it off the ground.

“The impact since then has been Marshall visiting nearly 4,200 youth in our community, and over 1,600 adults. That’s really since she started documenting it, so it’s probably much more than that,” he said.

Cpt. Brian Kindel believes other police officers could learn from Lawrence’s example.